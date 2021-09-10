The careless wrongdoing of a car wash attendant's has cost a client's fine Benz whip in Edo state

In a viral video shared on social media, the said attendant had driven the client's Benz on an errand when he crashed

Social media users have reacted to the video with many frowning at the ugly trend among car wash attendants of converting customer's vehicles for personal use

A car wash attendant has got many talking after crashing a client's Benz.

A video of the crashed Benz was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

The car rammed into a building Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The faceless recorder of the video stated that the unidentified car wash attendant had driven the Benz to buy soap when he crashed it.

The Benz rammed into a building with its frontal part damaged beyond recognition.

The incident reportedly happened in Edo state.

Social media users share their thoughts on the incident

@thriftglobal_ commented:

"This one go wash my car for life, him children go inherit the washing of my children car self. This na generational gbese "

@meetdejesus said:

"This is becoming rampant .. stop giving out ur keys to car wash boys .. better sit and wait as they clean."

@ogagreg wrote:

"When you reach car wash, open your motor, comot valauables, then carry key comot. May we not be unfortunate."

aktmeketino said:

"Thank God have stopped droping ma keys to this peoole.. One yeye boy no fit con spoil my only Golf 2 wey I dey manage for me ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

justdamz_ reacted:

"Make he fix am, stop driving people's cars when they bring them for repairs or to be washed. Una no go hear."

Car wash attendant crashes client's Benz after using it to buy eba and ewedu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a car wash man had crashed a client's car.

He was said to have driven it to buy eba and ewedu when the crash happened. In a video that was shared on TikTok by @drive234, the car wash guy could be seen prostrating and begging the owner of the car to forgive him.

Taking to Instagram to share the video, Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut wrote:

"Why drive someone’s car that’s in your care? Car wash guy took a client’s car to go buy Eba, Ewedu, 2 Kpomo and 1 beef. Look at what he did to someone’s car now."

