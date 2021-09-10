A fiery Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has reacted to a comment made by a presidential aide, Femi Adesina

Adesina, who is the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, had described Gumi as bandits' lover

Gumi, however, noted he was a commissioned military officer who knows the capability of the military

Kaduna - For labeling him as 'bandits lover', a Kaduna state-based Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has lambasted Femi Adesina, the special adviser, media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Friday, September 9, and seen by Legit.ng, Gumi said his mission has not failed, adding that it was sabotaged or discouraged by the same influential people that benefit from the chaos.

Sheik Ahmad Gumi has replied the special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Femi Adesina over bandits’ lover comment. Credit: Ahmad Gumi.

Source: Facebook

He said he was a commissioned military officer who knows what the military is for and what is the capability of our military.

Gumi added that he is an Islamic scholar who knows the immorality of killing innocent lives, saying that silence for him in the ocean of oblivion is not an option.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The statement titled, War has never been a solution anywhere anytime read in part:

You bootlicker that called me a bandit-lover! I am not one, but my country-lover, my region-lover, my state-lover, and my people-lover, and humanity-lover.

I am a qualified medical doctor who knows what it takes to precisely excise a brain tumour without destroying the delicate surrounding brain tissues. I was a commissioned military officer who knows what the military is for and what is the capability of our military. I am an intellectual with a Ph.D. from Abroad. I am an Islamic scholar who knows the immorality of killing innocent lives. So, silence for me in this ocean of oblivion is not an option.

Only a fool would allow his dwelling to be a theatre of war. Unfortunately, how many fools are there. Killing rats in your rat-infested sitting room with an iron rod will only end up destroying your gadgets and furniture probably without killing any. We should not mask out poor governance with artillery power.

Some disingenuous people say: peace and negotiations with herdsmen bandits have failed, and your mission has failed!

I said my mission has not failed but it was sabotaged or discouraged by the same influential people that benefit from the chaos or like us to destroy ourselves and leave the herdsmen in perpetual ignorance.

Some said we have tried amnesty but it didn’t work. You didn’t try amnesty but tried amnesia. Amnesty without rehabilitation, reconciliation, and reparation is no amnesty. Ask the former Niger Delta Militants who killed security men in the past what an amnesty is. What stops us from having a federal ministry of Nomadic Affairs where their grievances and complaints will be addressed?

Presidency replies Sheikh Gumi, says bandits are going to hell

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Nigerian presidency fired back at Sheik Ahmad Gumi, for saying that military onslaught would worsen banditry in Nigeria.

It was reported that Gumi noted that the current military onslaught on bandits in Zamfara state and other parts of the northwest would not yield the desired results.

The presidential spokesman on Thursday, September 9, tackled the cleric, saying Gumi’s position on the military bombardment of the bandits is “false.”

Source: Legit