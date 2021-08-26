Recently, the federal government has reached out to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on matters arising

According to the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, the federal government appealed to the education body, to call off its proposed fresh strike

Nwajiuba stated further that the government is working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for the release of the money, urged ASUU to be calm

FG begs ASUU to cancel proposed fresh strike, calls for calm. Photo credit: Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba -HCN

Source: Facebook

The union had asked Nigerians to hold the government responsible if the outstanding issues in the Memorandum of Action (MOA) of December 23, 2020, and matters related to the draft renegotiated agreement of May 2021 are not signed by August ending.

However, ASUU has stated that its National Executive Council (NEC) would meet to weigh available options and consider its next options.

Earlier, the union had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in December 2020, after the government promised to meet its demands which led to suspension of its nine months strike at the time.

Meanwhile, the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who spoke on Tuesday, August 31, in Abuja, stressed that the union had never indicated any intentions of embarking on industrial action.

Adding that, there are processes for embarking on strike which include due consultations with all ASUU chapters should the government fail to implement its promises to the aggrieved lecturers.

The Pulse.ng report indicates that the deadline ASUU handed the federal government to pay up or watch another strike unfold, elapses on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

