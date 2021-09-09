Purity Syengo met and fell in love with a Chinese man in 2015

She and her lover then got twin babies, who are now three months old

The man, however, left the country earlier this year, and Purity has been trying to reach him in vain

A 27-year-old woman is pleading for help after a Chinese man she got twins with left the country, leaving her stranded.

Purity Syengo was left with twin babies by her Chinese lover. Photo: Purity Syengo.

How their relationship started

In 2015, Syengo Purity got a job with a Chinese company. Here she met a Chinese man, and they hit it off.

In 2017 the two began dating, and he indicated that he was ready to settle with Purity.

The man would often go to China and come back to Kenya. Their relationship budded well, and last year, the two decided to have a baby.

Purity told TUKO.co.ke in a phone interview:

"So I got pregnant and this year in January we confirmed that I had twins. So he was to travel to China in March and come after 3 months. He knew that I was to get babies in July and by that time I knew he would be here."

Twins born while dad's away

However, as fate would have it, the babies came earlier, and Purity went for an emergency Cesarian Section (CS) at 8 months. Before going to China, he had done babies shopping for clothes.

He had also left her some money for her to clear the hospital bills.

Purity gave birth to a boy and a girl.

But after the babies were delivered, the man told Purity that he had some challenges with his passport. This was affecting his ability to come back to Kenya.

She said:

"He told me that in China due to covid if your passport is below 6 months old they not renewing it for now. That he has to wait. I don't ow how true this is. It has now been one month and I can't reach him through his phone. I am struggling financially. I have no rent, no food."

Purity said that she is also struggling to produce breast milk for her three-month-old twins without eating.

She still has to deal with the caretaker who has threatened to close her house due to rent arrears. The 27-year-old woman is also the sole caregiver to her mom and sister who is currently in school.

Representing Kenya through Rollball

Before getting pregnant, Purity played Rollball game. Through this game, she has represented the country in many parts of the world.

She revealed:

"I have been representing Kenya on an international level but we have not been paid. If Could get this money I would be in a position to take care of my kids without any trouble."

Purity has represented Kenya and emerged champions in East Africa, and Africa.

She lamented:

"But no one is recognising us. It hurts."

