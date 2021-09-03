The Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared Valentine Ozigbo as the validly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra governorship election slated for Saturday, November 6.

A three-man panel of justices led by the President of the Court of Appeal, Honorable Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem, made the declaration on Friday, September 3 following an appeal filed by Ozigbo.

More details later....

Source: Legit.ng News