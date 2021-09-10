Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus celebrated her birthday three days ago, sharing stunning pictures with fans on her big day

The plus-sized actress posted gorgeous photo of herself and most of her colleagues and fans wishing her a happy 44th birthday on the comment section

She has come out to tell fans that her age is not 44 as she can't be older than her elder siblings as her immediate elder sister is not even 44 yet

On Tuesday, September 7, popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus expressed her joy as she added another year, she made the announcement via her verified Instagram page with some stunning photos.

The actress got a lot of goodwill messages from her fans and colleagues with many thinking it was her 44th birthday.

Eniola Badmus reveals she is not 44 yet, asks fans to get their facts right Credit: @eniola-badmus

In a fresh post on her page, the actress advised fans and colleagues to be calming down as she can't be older than her elder sister who is not even 44 yet.

She further revealed that, she is not even 40 yet:

"Y'all should stop adding up to my age. I'm not 44 years old I never clock 40 years ooooo. I can't be older than my senior ones my elder sister is not even up to 44years old so get your facts right."

Fans Reaction

iamuniqueeeeb:

"aunty you sef go slim down naw."

leosogcfr:

"I was wondering self... She even looks 29".

kingjennybae0079:

"Or 60 years old".

callme_kdk:

"@olamideceae God didn't make her fat dear food did ...and please I also was gaining and felt soo bad when people would torment me even though I wasn't even that big ..but I used that energy to become healthier..no one is saying she must be slim just he healthy".

iam_smalldoctorL

"Na lie you don pass 46"

Laide Bakare sprays foreign currency at Eniola Badmus birthday

In her supposed 44th birthday celebration, Eniola Badmus has an intimate birthday party in a sitting room with beautiful decoration, balloons and cake.

In a video that went viral, fellow actress, Laide Bakare sprayed her wads of dollar notes as she got enough hailing from the celebrant.

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky also sprayed money at the party and comedian Hushbebe was spotted at the gig.

Source: Legit.ng