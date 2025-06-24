The petrol price hikes implemented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Dangote Refinery have rippled nationwide

Findings showed that NNPC retail outlets in Abuja and Lagos have implemented price increases of N915 and N925, respectively

The development comes as Dangote Refinery and its partner stations quickly implemented new prices nationwide

Retail outlets under the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have raised their pump prices to N945 per litre in Abuja, effective Monday, June 23, 2024.

They also adjusted their petrol prices to N915 per litre in Lagos, marking a new upward price review.

The price list of NNPC petrol stations nationwide

The state oil firm’s price review follows a similar increase by Africa’s largest Dangote Refinery, on Friday, June 20, 2025.

The latest price increase by the NNPC marks a new rise of N45 in Abuja and N35 in Lagos, respectively, from N870 and N910 per litre.

Similarly, independent marketers increased their prices by N60 per litre from N895 to N955 in Abuja, while their costs ranged from N915 to N950, depending on the station and the marketer.

Dangote Refinery’s price list nationwide

Data showed that as of Monday, PMS sold for between N915 and N950 in Lagos, Ogun and other parts of the South West.

Dangote’s retail partner stations, such as MRS, Heyden, AP, and others, sold petrol at N925 per litre in Lagos and N935 in Ogun.

Fuelling stations said they were aware of the price instability, saying that they had raised prices to meet current market dynamics.

Independent marketers raise petrol prices

The new pricing by the state-owned oil firm was implemented across its retail outlets and independent marketers, further straining the pockets of Nigerians already battling high inflation and living standards.

Punch reports that at the NNPC retail outlets in Kubwa, Abuja, the new price displayed on the station's board read N945 per litre, with the same adjustments at its mega station along Obasanjo Way.

Other marketers such as AYM Shafa, A.A. Rano, and NIPCO in Abuja also sold PMS at uniform prices of N955 per litre.

Meanwhile, Dangote Refinery partner stations, such as Optima and MRS, sold their products at N945 per litre.

In some areas in Lagos, motorists purchased petrol at MRS filling stations at N925 per litre from N875.

New depot prices emerge

TotalEnergies followed with a new price of N910, while other marketers like Oluwafemi Arolowo Petroleum in Lagos sold petrol at N920 per litre.

Experts have said that petrol prices are likely to rise as depot sources confirmed that PMS now sells for between N920 and N925 per litre as of June 23, 2025.

Data from Petroleumpriceng disclosed that Dangote depot closed PMS sales at N905 per litre, while NIPCO Lagos sold at N25 per litre higher, a 2.27% increase, the highest among depots surveyed.

Others like Fynfiled, TSL, and Ever also recorded increases, raising petrol depot prices to N940 per litre in some areas, while others, such as First Fortune, WOSBAB, and Rainoil Lagos, sold at N920 per litre.

The increase in petrol prices by two of Nigeria's leading downstream players comes amid the rise in global crude oil prices.

Importers predict new petrol landing cost

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has said that petrol landing cost in June 2025 is expected to be around N950 per litre.

The association’s report shows that the landing cost of PMS in November 2024 was about N971 per litre.

MEMAN members are key players in the Nigerian downstream petroleum industry, providing reliable data on landing costs and other market information.

