The presidency said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has done enough in fighting insecurity in Nigeria

A special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known on Thursday, September 9

Adesina, however, lambasted those who criticise the president on insecurity, saying they are evil men and women who want Buhari to fail

Aso-Rock, Abuja - Nigeria's presidency has said critics of President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in Nigeria are mean-minded and doing so out of their evil hearts.

Femi Adesina, a special adviser to the president on media and publicity, stated this while narrating how bandits in Zamfara were dealt with by the Nigerian military.

The presidency has said that Buhari's critics over insecurity have evil hearts. Credit: Femi Adesina.

PM News reports that Adesina said Buhari inherited insecurity but some people want to make it the definition of his administration.

He, however, added that the results achieved so far by the military have shown that Buhari has delivered on his promise to safeguard Nigeria.

The presidential aide said:

"For those who believe in the ineluctable victory of good over evil, no matter how long it takes, this has been an inspiring week. From the forests of a thousand daemons in Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger States, among others, bandits, criminals, evildoers are taking a pounding.

"In their scores, scores upon scores, they are being spoken to in the language they understand, and sent to God to answer for their sins. One has never been prouder of our military.

"I see the hair-splitting over whether they should be called terrorists rather than bandits, and I laugh. Sheer sophistry. Whether insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, ritual killers, criminals are criminals. And what do you do to such? Eliminate. Annihilate. Obliterate. If they won’t let decent society be, get rid of them. That is one case when an eye for an eye won’t make the whole world go blind."

He added that the governments tried to negotiate with the bandits, but they were contumacious, adding that like dogs fated for destruction, they refused to hear the hunters’ whistle.

Adesina stated:

"If you chose a short sleeve, he cut off the hand from the elbow. If you wanted long, he did from the wrist. After some time, Sierra Leone was swarming with amputees. He was urinating inside the same well from which he would fetch drinking water."

