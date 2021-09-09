Insecurity: Bandits Are Going to Hell, Presidency Replies Sheikh Gumi
Local news

by  Oluwatobi Bolashodun
  • The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has reacted to a statement credited to Sheihk Gumi
  • Gumi says the current military onslaught on bandits in the northern parts of the country would not yield the desired results
  • Adesina, in a statement on Thursday, September 9, tackled the cleric, saying his position on the military bombardment is false

Abuja - Nigerian presidency has fired back at controversial Islamic scholar, Sheihk Ahmad Gumi, for saying that military onslaught would worsen banditry in Nigeria.

Recall that Gumi noted that the current military onslaught on bandits in Zamfara state and other parts of the northwest would not yield the desired results.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina tackled Islamic scholar, Sheihk Ahmad Gumi over his comment on bandits. Photo Credit: Femi Adesina
Source: Facebook

However, the presidential spokesman on Thursday, September 9, tackled the cleric, saying Gumi’s position on the military bombardment of the bandits is “false”.

Adesina, in a lengthy article titled, “I like this pampering. Don’t you?” and shared on his Facebook page, described Gumi as a “bandit-lover”.

Though he did not mention Gumi’s name directly, Adesina quoted the cleric’s statement. In reaction to the cleric's statement, the spokesmn said bandits are going to hellfire.

He said:

“Shocking and disconcerting, however, that in the middle of all these, you still hear words meant to discourage our gallant soldiers. A bandit-lover is on record as saying military offensive would not work, and that the bandits “are going nowhere.” True? False. They are going somewhere. And that is: hell.”

Don’t use military force on bandits, they are going nowhere, Sheikh Gumi tells FG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the controversial Islamic cleric sent a message the federal government of Nigeria.

Gumi who condemned the current military offensive against armed herders and bandits insisted that the move would not stop their activities.

He disclosed this on his verified Facebook page on Monday, September 6. According to him, the military operation will only complicate the crisis.

Sheik Gumi claims most of stolen cattle in the north are sold in Southern Nigeria

In a related development, Gumi revealed that most of the stolen or rustled cows in Zamfara state and other northwestern states are transported to the southern part of the country - southeast, south south and southwest for consumption.

He made this startling revelation in a rant on his Facebook page on Monday, September 6.

According to him, the rustling contributed to the banditry problem being experienced in the country today in no small measure.

Source: Legit Nigeria

