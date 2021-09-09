The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has reacted to a statement credited to Sheihk Gumi

Gumi says the current military onslaught on bandits in the northern parts of the country would not yield the desired results

Adesina, in a statement on Thursday, September 9, tackled the cleric, saying his position on the military bombardment is false

Abuja - Nigerian presidency has fired back at controversial Islamic scholar, Sheihk Ahmad Gumi, for saying that military onslaught would worsen banditry in Nigeria.

Recall that Gumi noted that the current military onslaught on bandits in Zamfara state and other parts of the northwest would not yield the desired results.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina tackled Islamic scholar, Sheihk Ahmad Gumi over his comment on bandits. Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

However, the presidential spokesman on Thursday, September 9, tackled the cleric, saying Gumi’s position on the military bombardment of the bandits is “false”.

Adesina, in a lengthy article titled, “I like this pampering. Don’t you?” and shared on his Facebook page, described Gumi as a “bandit-lover”.

Though he did not mention Gumi’s name directly, Adesina quoted the cleric’s statement. In reaction to the cleric's statement, the spokesmn said bandits are going to hellfire.

He said:

“Shocking and disconcerting, however, that in the middle of all these, you still hear words meant to discourage our gallant soldiers. A bandit-lover is on record as saying military offensive would not work, and that the bandits “are going nowhere.” True? False. They are going somewhere. And that is: hell.”

