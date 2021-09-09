BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Jumoke Adedoyin aka JMK was one reality TV star who turned heads and got a lot of people on social media buzzing after joining the show.

The young lady’s curvy figure could not be ignored as it stood out.

Despite not being on the BBNaija show for that long, JMK has continued to earn the admiration of many for different reasons.

BBNaija star JMK serving looks. Photos: @Ms_jmk

Source: Instagram

JMK was loved for her vibe on the show, her carriage despite her wholesome figure and her fashionable outfits even after her eviction from the BBNaija house.

The BBNaija show no doubt has added to her celebrity status and she now serves as a sort of influencer for big, bold and beautiful women, giving off hot looks on a regular basis.

Today, Legit.ng has decided to shine the spotlight on some of JMK’s hot and trendy outfits and how she makes her body figure work for her when choosing what to wear.

See some of her photos below:

1. Amber Rose can't do it better:

2. She don't need no other body:

3. Your owambe guest never looked better:

4. When in doubt, wear print:

5. Legally a blonde baddie:

6. A boss baby and more:

7. Steady stepping on their necks:

8. Beyonce no do pass like this:

9. Less is always more:

10. If you have it, flaunt it:

Nice one.

