Citing security and financial concerns, a Nigerian man, @iamamedu, has advised people to limit the viewers of their WhatsApp status.

WhatsApp, now owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), is a cross-platform messaging and calling app and is widely used in Nigeria.

"How can your mechanic be viewing your WhatsApp status? For why?" he wondered.

In a TikTok video, the man mentioned the seven categories that should be denied access to viewing one's status on WhatsApp.

The people who should be blocked from viewing one's WhatsApp status, according to the man, are:

1. Your workman, or people who work for you.

2. Your landlord.

3. Your pastor.

4. Your boss at the office.

5. Your compound neighbours.

6. Your compound securityman.

7. Your entire family members.

Reactions trail man's WhatsApp status advice

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's advice below:

Kenny Charles said:

"My hairdresser viewed my status on my last birthday na so this woman increase billing for me, I ran far away she don beg me tire I no do there again."

Tina Awake said:

"Hmmm this one make sense ohh .. my pastor's wife viewed my content on my Statue and the next Sunday she use me preach. that Some sisters in church are leaving double life."

Julietduru said:

"Finally someone said it! I thought something was wrong with me."

madem cash said:

"Immediately I noticed my son teacher is viewing my status I blocked her ASAP."

(Lǐ Wù) said:

"I feel like people are too egocentric. Your tailor or mechanic are not lower than you in any form. Are you God? Please pray to God for spirit of humility."

Amazing DJ Lins said:

"My mechanic, my Taylor, my vendors, my boss, my landlord, my neighbors, my entire family members are not allowed to view my status Oga abeg pls tell me who remain for my contact list to view my status 😳 if them never beat one of una this years the rest no learn."

Afrobabe said:

"Immediately I saved your number, I blocked you from viewing my status."

Chommy said:

"I now understand that I am not crazy for having 588 people blocked."

Restricting people from viewing your WhatsApp status

Source: Legit.ng