Popular Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro is one of the celebrated Nigerian stars who has earned her place in the entertainment industry.

She is not only talented and smart but also one of the very pretty faces of Nollywood with banging bodies.

The secret to going all out with a particular body structure is knowing the kind of outfits that fit and rocking pieces that generously flaunts your curves.

For Osas, getting the curves out in appropriate outfits whether casual or corporate is not a problem and a look at her Instagram page is proof that she knows what fits.

The movie star has also tried on daring outfits like swimwears and fits that show off just a little more than skin.

Legit.ng takes a look at Ighodaro's page and brings you different outfits that showcase the range of her fashion sense.

1. Everything that is white needs a black

Osas looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this daring white and black outfit.

2. The black leather pants

The actress pulled up in this chic outfit and the curves came out to play.

3. African Queen

Like they say, the African woman is rich, beautiful and well endowed. qualities we daresay Osas embodies.

4. Cultural extravaganza

This mix and match 'goddess' looking outfit definitely brought out Osas' fun and colourful side.

5. Black is always elegant

Everyone needs a little black dress especially if it looks as good as it does on the yummy mum of one.

6. No such thing as sparkling too much

This photo gives off the night life vibe and it is interesting to know that Osas can switch from corporate to party girl in just a breath.

7. Flaunt it if you've got it

This body hugging two-piece is the right amount of show off the actress' body needs. It didn't give too much, just enough to send fans gushing over her.

8. A goddess and more

It's safe to say that there's nothing Osas will show up in casual or not that she will not do justice to. Curvy girls always rock!

