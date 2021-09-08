African prints have unarguably risen to the top of the lists of prints in high demand across the globe.

Over the last decade, ankara has become internationally recognized on the runway and it comes as no surprise how almost every fashion enthusiast wants a piece of the pie.

Sharon Ooja in ankara. Photo credit: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Gone are the days when ankara styles were limited to certain styles that mostly had to do with church and wedding events.

These days, a lot more people have brought their personalities and style creativities into the ankara trend and we love to see it.

Whether going for a business meeting, on a date, brunch with the girls, or even red carpet events, there's just the style for you to rock using ankara prints.

Although it isn't hard to find style inspirations as platforms like Instagram offers a plethora of looks to recreate, Legit.ng has compiled a list of looks by celebrities rocking ankara in different ways.

Check out seven photos below:

1. Jennifer Oseh in vibrant two-piece set

2. Linda Osifo looking cute in this office set

3. Cee-C redefining owambe looks in this outfit

4. Blogger Chicamastyle is only taking business calls in this ensemble

5. Lola OJ is red carpet ready

6. Bolanle looking like she's ready for brunch with the girls

7. Sharon Ooja showing off legs for days

8. Funke Akindele in this power blazer dress

Vee in stunning pieces

Big Brother Naija star, Vee, is living her best life ever since the Lockdown edition of the show ended and a lot about the reality star has changed - of course, for the better.

Although Biggie's house doesn't exactly give one enough room to show off their inner fashionista, there were those who made a statement in the house and interestingly, Vee wasn't one of them.

However, things are not the same for the songbird now as she has been consistent with blessing her fans with stunning looks.

Style inspiration from Erica

Big Brother Naija star and Nollywood actress, Erica Nlewedim, loves to look good in high-end designer looks. While she may not always get it, it doesn't stop her from exploring.

However, her taste in style is anything but cheap.

If you're an Elite (a member of her fanbase) or you simply love the aesthetics her Instagram page provides, and you're looking for some style inspiration for a date night, you're in luck.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some looks by Erica that can be recreated for your dates.

Source: Legit