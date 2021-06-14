On Sunday, June 14, 2021, was the premiere of the Tunde Kelani-directed film, Ayinla, and as expected, stars turned up in their numbers to grace the event.

The theme of the event was 'Cultural Extravaganza' and well, several Nigerian stars made sure to follow the theme with many of them showing off their bold and creative fashion side.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was the star of the night as she emerged as the winner in the Best Dress category, smiling home with a cash prize of N500,000.

The actress emerged winner in the Best Dressed category. Photo credit: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

Ighodaro who was dressed in a custom-made design by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn, was an ankara goddess redefined. The actress dazzled in a black and sheer dress with multi-print layers with coordinating head and neckpieces.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The designer, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn, describes their brand as 'representing one of the fastest-growing fashion icons that explores unique cultural styles' and it appears they made their star client pretty happy with her look snagging the Best Dressed title.

See her post below:

Ayinla is a musical biopic based on the life of Ayinla Yusuf popularly known as Ayinla Omowura, an Apala musician who was stabbed to death by his manager named Bayewu in a bar fight on May 6, 1980 at Abeokuta.

The film which was directed by Tunde Kelani was set in the 1970s and early 1980s and shot in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Adedimeji Lateef assumed the role of Ayinla, starring alongside Bimbo Manuel, Ade Laoye, Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye and Mr Macaroni.

Several star turned up for the event in mind-blowing outfits and Legit.ng has compiled some of the best looks from the event.

Check them out:

1. Mercy Aigbe

2. Jumoke Odetola

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

3. Omowunmi Dada

4. Anto Lecky

5. Kiekie

6. Lilo

7. Toyin Abraham

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

8. Adesua Etomi

More fashionistas at movie premieres

The movie, My Village People, premiered on Sunday, June 6, 2021, and photos from the star-studded event have surfaced online.

The premiere which went with the theme, 'Mystic Black', saw celebrities turn in fashionable looks, mostly rocking dark colours in different shades and style.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit