Following his visit to Imo state, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction over the efforts of Governor Hope Uzodinma in the state

The president who was commissioning some significant project in the state, lauded the character of the state government

Buhari noted that the Imo state leader’s achievements even in the face of difficulty is one that should be commended as he had encountered such situations

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has seen enough to account for the good deeds of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Channels TV reported that Buhari made this statement on Thursday, September9, during his visit to Imo State where he commissioned projects carried out by the “Shared Prosperity Administration”.

The president said he is fascinated by the Imo state leader’s gianstrides even in the face of unforeseen circumstances.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight as he commissions projects by the Hope-Uzodinma led administration today. Photo credit: Francis Nwaze

Buhari said:

“I have seen enough that justifies his [Uzodinma] integrity in making sure that he is working very hard to make sure that you get the structures necessary.

“I am very impressed by what he has done because I have gone through the same problems at the centre."

He assured Imo residents that his government will keep encouraging the state within the provisions of the constitution.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, others, storm Owerri, Imo State on Thursday, September 9, 2021, commissioned projects built by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Police Send Strong Message to Troublemakers ahead of Buhari's Visit to Imo

Meanwhile, as President Muhammadu Buhari visits Imo state today, Thursday, September 9, the police have warned troublemakers to stay away from the state or risk the wrath of security operatives.

It was reported that the spokesman of the state's police command, Mike Abattam, issued the strong warning on Wednesday, September 8.

Legit.ng notes that that Abattam's warning follows the purported sit-at-home order issued by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ahead of the president’s visit.

Igbo Youths Ignore IPOB, Plans Grand Reception for Buhari in Imo

Meanwhile, the Igbo youths worldwide have vowed to troop out en mass to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo when he visits on Thursday, September 9 to commission projects by the Hope Uzodimma-led administration in the southeast state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the deputy national leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Youth Wing, Onwuasoanya Jones, and seen by Legit.ng.

The president is expected to be in Imo state on Thursday, September 9, on an official working visit.

