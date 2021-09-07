Recently evicted BBNaija housemate, Tega, has openly apologised to her husband and Nigerians over her acts most especially with fellow evictee, Boma.

Tega controversially made headlines when she started having a romantic affair with Boma despite being a married woman.

Both got evicted during the eviction show of Sunday, September 5, with Boma admitting that he knew Tega is a married woman all along but the show has to go on

The eviction of Tega and Boma on Sunday, September 5, got fans of Nigeria's biggest reality show, BBNaija, talking.

The two housemates were always in the news during their time in the house as they shared lots of intimate times together, a move that didn't go down well with many because of Tega's marital status.

In a recent interview with Beat FM, Tega who insisted that she was very open in the house and her husband wasn't cool with the state of things, tendered an unreserved apology to her husband and Nigerians over what went down in the house with Boma.

When asked about the state of her marriage, Tega said:

"I had a conversation with my husband before getting into the house, if I go back home and stories have changed, of course, we are going to work things out but if he doesn't want it. I have a kid, I have to move on, I can't get stuck in the moment and get depressed or turn to something else".

Tega also admitted she was enjoying the buzz but pushed the button too far.

"I'm going to own up to everything and tender a sincere apology to Nigerians and my husband, I've spoken to him and we are cool," she added.

She also hinted that:

"Whatever happened between Boma and I was pre-discusssed, it started like a joke then we started enjoying the buzz."

Boma, on the other hand, admitted that he knew Tega is married. When asked whether he feels comfortable tapping a married woman from behind. He said:

"When I'm on a show everything looks different, when I walked into that door, it was real life but it wasn't real life at the same time it's a different world and different ball game. I was just going around and having fun not taking things seriously everything was just vibe."

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tega social media handlers have at a point during the show dared Boma to come out and fight during one of their kissing moments in the house.

In what seems like a mere social media jibe when their kissing video surfaced online.

