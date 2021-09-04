On her son's birthday, a single mother of four could not afford to buy him a toy he wanted and decided to be creative

Tiffany Holloway opted to stay up late to sew a toy for him and shared the story on social media

She received hundreds of toys, and well-wishers raised over N14.9 million for the family to her surprise

A single mother from Oklahoma, US, is overjoyed after strangers came through for her in her time of need.

It all started when the single mother of four identified as Tifanny Holloway posted a photo of a handmade toy she created for her child on social media.

Tiffany Holloway had N748 and could not buy her son a birthday present. Photos: Tiffany Holloway.

In the caption, Tifanny explained that it was her son's birthday, but since there was no money she opted to make the toy using an old blanket.

According to Tifanny, she only had N748 in her bank account.

“My son wanted a stuffed manta ray for his 5th birthday but I did not have money to buy one, so I converted his old blanket into one," she wrote.

Tiffany said she stayed up until 1am sewing the toy and used two buttons from her blouses to make the eyes.

Overwhelming response

The single mother admitted that when sharing the post, she expected a few comments and being teased as the button eyes were crooked.

However, the next day, she was taken aback after getting positive feedback and numerous offers to help.

Strangers sent her son hundreds of toys, including manta rays and other ocean creatures.

One person set up a GoFundMe page for Holloway and her kids, with a target of raising N1 million.

However, as of Saturday, September 4, well-wishers had raised over N14.9 million for the family.

One man even bought them tickets to the aquarium in Oklahoma City, and her son got to see a live manta ray for the first time.

Giving back

Given the significant number of toys she received from well-meaning people, Holloway decided to give back.

She donated the toys to the Oklahoma Children's Hospital and started the Manta Ray Giving Project, allowing well-wishers to contribute to the hospital.

