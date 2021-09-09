For Jill Biden, the First Lady of the US, there is nothing demeaning about her return to school as a professional teacher

In fact, Jill seems to be excited about her resumption in class and would rather teach in person than do it virtually

The First Lady returned to the Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) on Tuesday, September 7, as one of the composition writing lecturers

Northern Virginia, US - Confirmed reports have it that the First Lady of the United States (US), Jill Biden, has returned to school as a teacher which was her profession before her husband became president.

CNN reports that Jill began a 13-week teaching session at the Alexandria campus of Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) on Tuesday, September 7.

The first lady teaches composition writing on Tuesdays and Thursdays and prefers to be in class than to than virtually from the White House.

By this decision, Jill has made history among US first ladies before her (Photo: Jerusalem Post)

Her chief press secretary, Michael LaRosa, confirmed this, saying:

"She is looking forward to teaching and communicating in person rather than through the screen."

Having taught for close to 40 years, Jill said she will like to be called just "Dr. B." by her students.

President Joe Biden's wife is the first First Lady to have a job apart from occupying the office.

Excited about her resumption in school, Jill, as reported by Washington Post, told a US crowd in July:

“Can you believe it’s almost time to begin the new school year?”.

“I hope you’re as excited as I am for those clean whiteboards, the freshly waxed floors, and, best of all, the bright faces of our students — in person.”

