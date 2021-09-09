Popular singer Akon caught smoke for claiming rich people suffer more when he shared his thoughts after Michael K. Williams' recent death

The musician claimed the rich and famous deal with more issues than poor people which sparked a heated debate online

While most of the people criticised the superstar, a handful of social media users agreed with his comment

Akon has been slammed for claiming that rich people suffer more than poor people. He was sharing his thoughts on the recent death of actor Michael K Williams (54). Michael died a few days back from a suspected drug overdose.

Michael K Williams's friend Akon was slammed for claiming rich people suffer more than the poor. Image: @akon

The famous musician shared that The Wire star faced hardships that many other entertainers endure behind closed doors. The singer told TMZ in a recent interview:

"The famous and the rich go through more issues than the poor. You know when they say ‘More money, more problems,’ that’s a real thing."

According to Complex, the superstar also spoke about substance abuse, and encouraged drug users to find help. The publication reports that the artist's opinion about "rich people" problems attracted negative comments online.

Internet users took to the outlets comment section to share their thoughts on Akon's comments. Check out what they said below:

@najar wrote:

"I know it sounds comical but he's probably right. When your rich everybody loves you & wants to be your friend but they usually have ulterior motives. At least when you broke and struggling you know the truth about your life."

@pdd8107 said:

"Geez… I don’t want to be rich and I don’t want to be poor. I just want to be well off."

@RodnezTweets commented:

"This will happen when you ask irrelevant people their take on deaths of guys they didn’t know well enough."

@KCNTRYDER wrote:

"That's a rich person complaint! Lol."

@___padre_ added:

"He’s right. Money can solve all of a poor man's problems. Not the same for the rich."

