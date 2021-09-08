Lupita Nyong'o emotionally remembered the late Michael K. Williams, noting they met during 12 Years A Slave movie auditions

The actress said she questioned him about his facial scar, and he was kind enough to tell her the story as he'd never done before

The thespian said they kept in touch and would send each other encouraging messages from time to time

Actress Lupita Nyong'o has mourned the untimely passing of The Wire star Michael K. Williams.

The Hollywood star shared an emotional tribute on her Facebook, attaching a photo of the late actor clearly showing his famous scar.

Lupita Nyong’o said she and Michael were fond of each other. Photo: lupitanyongo.

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Lupita narrated that she met the late Michael during the 12 Years A Slave movie auditions, and they sat together at dinner.

The thespian said she was drawn to his kind eyes that were a contrast to the scar between them, and when she asked about the scar, he was kind enough to tell the story "like he had never told it before".

"I sat next to him at dinner that night and was drawn to his kind eyes that were a direct contrast to the menacing scar that sat between them. He was soft-spoken and warm. When I asked him about his scar - a question I quickly realized he must have gotten a million times, he gave me a smile and a light chuckle and said, "I have lived many lives, Lupita." And then he graciously told me the story, like he had never told it before,' she wrote.

Lupita added Michael made her feel she belonged at a time when she needed reassurance, and they immediately clicked, exchanged contacts and stayed in touch since.

Despite wanting to work together, they never did but watched each other's work and shared encouraging messages.

She was glad that Michael knew how much she valued him and was happy to know that he did the same.

Lupita ended by noting she will continue holding him warmly in her heart despite his devastating passing.

Many joined her in celebrating the life and work of the late actor.

Here are a few reactions:

Found dead in apartment

Legit.ng reported the late Michael was found unresponsive in his Brooklyn, New York apartment.

The thespian famous for his breakout role as Omar Little on the drama series The Wire was discovered by a relative, who went to check on him after not hearing from him in a couple of days.

According to TMZ, Michael died from a suspected drug overdose as he was found in the living room of his penthouse with drug apparatus nearby on the kitchen table.

The late actor was confirmed to have fatally overdosed, but it was unclear how long he was dead before being found.

