Babangida Aliyu has insisted that the only thing that will make banditry disappear in Nigeria is education

According to the former governor of Niger state, the lack of edeucation os one of the drivers of criminality in the country

He made this known at the 2021 Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation 2021 scholars’ Mentorship Forum

A former governor of Niger State, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has said banditry and insurgency would not end if a large chunk of Nigerians remained uneducated.

Speaking in Abuja at the 2021 Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation 2021 scholars’ Mentorship Forum, Aliyu said lack of knowledge on how to provide information to relevant authorities by communities on criminals passing through their communities had limited intelligence gathering.

Babangida Aliyu says education is key if the country wants to end banditry. Photo: Subair Nuru

Source: Facebook

“If we don’t educate our population, Boko Haram, banditry will never end because there will be people willing to fight for their rights and they see that right in terms of fighting because you are wearing a better cloth.

Aliyu, who is also the Chairman, Board of Trustee of the foundation, said since the foundation’s inception to provide scholarship to indigent students in the north, it had granted scholarships to 800 students.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Police eliminate notorious bandits’ leader, gang members in Niger state

In another report, operatives of the anti-kidnapping team of the Nigerian Police have eliminated a notorious bandits’ leader, Jauro Daji, in Niger state.

The police operatives, with the support of local vigilantes, also killed several other bandits loyal to Daji in the Kontagora axis of the state on Monday, August 30. The security operatives also recovered motorcycles from the bandits, Daily Nigerian also stated.

Anonymous sources cited by the newspaper said the police acted on credible intelligence and ambushed the bandits who were trying to cross a stream in the bush for a kidnapping operation at an isolated community.

Niger governor bans cattle markets, restricts movement of motorcycles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Niger state government suspended all weekly cattle markets across the state as part of measures to curtail the rising cases of armed banditry and kidnappings.

The suspension will take effect from Wednesday, September 1, according to a statement made available on the state governor's Facebook page.

Legit.ng gathers that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, announced this via a statement released on Tuesday, August 31.

Source: Legit.ng