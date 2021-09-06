The Emir of Borgu, Niger state, Muhammad Dantor has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to send more troops to Borgu

The Emir of Borgu, Niger State, Muhammad Dantoro, has expressed deep concern over the recent kidnapping in Niger state.

The Punch reported that the emir called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the deployment of more troops to Borgu, so as to check the activities of kidnappers and criminal elements.

Reacting to the news on the kidnapping of the Dodo of Wawa, Dr. Mahmoud Ahmed in Borgu, he said that the call became necessary because the vast Borgu forest is the nucleus of the famous Kainji Lake National Park.

“This is an urgent appeal and call for immediate deployment of the military both on the air and ground to root out these insurgents.”

The monarch, however denied media reports, saying he was kidnapped by the insurgents, noting that he was safe and healthy, The Guardian also reported.

“I have been receiving calls from Nigerians far and wide who wanted to confirm if I was safe. Yes I am safe. I was not the victim but the district head of Wawa community in my kingdom.

“Also, the district head of Dekara was kidnapped about four months ago and has not been found."

Legit.ng gathered that the Kainji National Park was established in 1978 and is divided into three distinct sectors,the Zuguma Game Reserve, the Borgu Gane Reserve and the Kainji Lake.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the district head of Wawa community in Borgu kingdom, Niger State, Dr Mahmud Aliy.

The district head was kidnapped in his palace around 9.30pm on Saturday, September 4.

According to a source, the gunmen stormed the palace with different weapons and went straight to the community leader’s room after he had retired to bed.

