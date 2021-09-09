Hisbah confiscates two vehicles carrying 5,760 cartons of beer in Kano

About 5,760 cartons of assorted beer have been destroyed by holiness police (Hisbah board) in Kano state

The board would continue to sustain fight against drugs and other intoxicating substances among youths in the state

Meanwhile, Nigerians have blasted the move, insisting that states that destroys beer should not enjoy some of its benefits when it comes to the federal allocation

Kano State Hisbah Board says it has confiscated two vehicles loaded with 5,760 cartons of assorted beer on Kano/Madobi road.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the board, Lawan Ibrahim-Fagge, in Kano on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the Commander­­-General of the board, Dr. Harun Ibn-Sina, as saying, while inspecting the vehicles at the board’s headquarters, that they were apprehended by Hisbah officials around 4:00 am. on Wednesday.

“Hisbah board has prohibited sale of beer in the state to prevent people from being intoxicated,” he said.

Ibn-Sina added that the board would continue to sustain fight against drugs and other intoxicating substances among youths in the state.

He commend the efforts of Hisbah corps, volunteers and stakeholders for their commitment, adding that the unwholesome practice among youths had been a source of concern to the society.

The commander-general said that efforts at ridding the society of the menace of drugs and other intoxicants would be sustained.

