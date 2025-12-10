FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has provided crucial updates for applicants in the 2025 recruitment exercise, warning the public to remain vigilant against fraudsters.

In a statement on its official Twitter handle, CDCFIB cautioned:

“Beware of fraudsters 🚨 The general public should be patient as the board is making the necessary arrangements for the next stage of the recruitment exercise.”

The board also clarified that a circulating document claiming to provide recruitment information is fake and not issued by CDCFIB.

Earlier, CDCFIB approved physical verification centres for the 2025 recruitment exercise have emerged. The CDCFIB released the official list of physical verification centres following the completion of the computer-based tests last month.

As reported by The Punch, the board said applicants’ identities, documents, and physical fitness will be authenticated during the physical verification phase before they proceed to the final stage of selection.

Physical verification centres for immigration, fire service, NSCDC screening

Below is the complete list of CDCFIB-approved verification centres for the 2025 exercise: Abia State NCoS State Command, Along Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway, Mgbarakuma Ubakala, Umuahia Adamawa State NIS State Command, Adamawa Akwa Ibom State NCoS State Command, Plot 11, Block C, Attan Offot, Uyo Anambra State.

NCoS State Command, Federal Secretariat Complex, Awka Bauchi State NCoS Zonal Office, Bauchi Bayelsa State NCoS State Command, Capt. Amangala Street, Ovom, Yenagoa Benue State NIS State Command, Makurdi Borno State NCoS State Command, Baga Road, Maiduguri Cross River State NCoS State Command, Murtala Muhammed Highway, 11/11 Bus Stop, Calabar Delta State NCoS State Command, Km 6 Asaba–Benin Expressway, Asaba Ebonyi State NCoS State Command, No. 21 Nnorom Street, Mile 50, Abakaliki Enugu State Correctional Training Service, Enugu Edo State NCoS State Command, Reservation Road, Off Sapele Road, Benin City, see other states.

CDCFIB announces new employment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced fresh vacancies into mid-management roles within the Federal Fire Service.

The board called on qualified public sector employees to submit applications within one week of the publication.

The Board released the notice on Monday, December 1, detailing available positions, eligibility criteria and the official application channel. Mid-level positions now open According to the CDCFIB, the recruitment drive aims to fill existing gaps in the Federal Fire Service.

