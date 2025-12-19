Popular activist VeryDarkMan revealed plans to sponsor a gifted Nigerian boy abroad after receiving a $50,000 cash gift from a benefactor impressed by his humanitarian efforts

VDM said the young inventor builds electronic devices like blenders, power banks, and projectors from scratch, prompting him to contact the boy

Social media users praised the activist’s decision, describing the move as emotional, inspiring, and a strong step toward supporting Nigerian talent

VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has announced plans to sponsor a young Nigerian inventor abroad after receiving a $50,000 gift, saying the decision was inspired by the boy’s rare talent and determination.

The popular social media activist shared that a benefactor fulfilled a financial promise after observing his consistent humanitarian work across Nigeria and beyond.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on December 18, 2025, VeryDarkMan said that receiving the funds reminded him of a young Nigerian boy he had earlier encountered on the platform

The boy whose Instagram handle is @smartician0 had built a blender, a power bank, a projector, and other electronics entirely from scratch using locally sourced materials and personal creativity.

VDM vows not to let the boy’s talent go to waste

Impressed by the boy’s level of innovation, the activist said the child’s abilities stood out as something rare and deserving of serious attention.

VeryDarkMan explained that he immediately felt a sense of responsibility to act after reflecting on how many gifted children never get support.

“I will not let that boy’s life or talent die like many others in Nigeria,” he said while explaining his motivation.

Following his decision, VeryDarkMan revealed that he had already reached out to the boy and his parents to begin discussions.

He explained that arrangements were being made to support the child’s education and development outside Nigeria.

The activist added that his own rise in life came with a responsibility to help others, especially young people with outstanding potential.

VeryDarkMan stated that while part of the $50,000 would be used to settle personal obligations, the child’s future remained a priority.

He emphasised that sending the boy abroad would give him access to better facilities, exposure, and guidance needed to reach his full potential.

His announcement sparked massive emotional reactions from Nigerians who praised his generosity and vision for the young inventor's future.

Nigerians react to VDM's kind gesture

@tbr_records said:

"This is extremely pure love ❤️ from heaven. I may not agree with a lot of your action, but for this one, heaven will smile at you always."

@officialbenison commented:

"I like VDM so much because of things like this. A full grown man like myself in a barbing saloon filled with men and I'm dropping tears from my eyes. You're about to change the life of a generation yet unborn."

@gifted_kollectionz wrote:

"Wow amazing he deserves this honestly. God bless you."

@tripleu_tv commented:

"VeryDarkMan, I am proud to be your friend. Together we go change more lives. I got your back morning and night bro."

@aniberry_london said:

"This is so amazing @verydarkblackman, you will live long in Jesus name."

@WhispersAfrica5 commented:

"This is beautiful! VDM turning blessings into opportunities for the next generation. Smartician's talent deserves this spotlight. God bless everyone involved!"

