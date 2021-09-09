A social media user, Samuel Kojo Brace, shared that his friend, Ebenezer Felix Bentum, painted the Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital in the Western Region, Ghana

A young man, Samuel Kojo Brace, has showered praises on his friend after he painted the Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital at Dixcove in the Western Region, Ghana.

In a Kojo Brace disclosed that his friend, Ebenezer Felix Bentum, led his friends to paint the health facility and some wards to give it a facelift.

Recounting the story

He wrote:

''My brother, Felix, who has been doing some fantastic work in our land, led his friends to give a facelift to the Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital, Dixcove.

''They painted some wards to make the place befit the status of a healing centre,'' he said.

Kojo Brace further showered praises on Felix Bentum for the laudable self-financed initiative.

''Kudos to you, Ebenezer Felix Bentum for such a wonderful job. May God continue to bless you,'' he added.

The post by Kojo Brace has garnered some reactions and remarks.

Social media reacts

Nyankee Michaels said:

''This is so wonderful. Felix Bentum thank you for this selfless work.''

Ziggy Kwofa commented:

''Good Samaritan, work and happiness. Blessed.''

Edmund Kofi Eshun remarked:

''Wow, God bless Felix, beautiful heart.''

Joseph Kobla Kusorgbor wrote:

"And the people who collect our tax money to do these things are there....collecting their salaries every month....."

Nigerian man repaints dilapidated government school himself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had repainted a dilapidated government school himself.

According to Gee-Concepts Stories that shared the story, Zachariah gave the school a new look as his own way of complaining to the government.

It was observed extra effort was put into the painting to draw characters and put writings on the wall that aid and encourage learning.

Photos of the old and new looks of the school was shared on Facebook by Gee-Concepts Stories.

