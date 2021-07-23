A Nigerian man has shown example of what the youths in the country should do instead of always complaining

The man identified as Alpha Zachariah took it upon himself to repaint a poorly-looking government school in his community

Social media users have commended the selfless gesture by the gospel artiste as they marvelled at the new look of the school

While it is a common practice for youths to complain about infrastructure anomalies in the country, a Nigerian man has taken a decisive action instead.

The Kaduna-based gospel artiste identified as Alpha Zachariah gave a transformed look to a dilapidated government school in his community.

He took it upon himself to render the self act

Source: Facebook

Zachariah along with his team of painters have put their handiwork to good use for the benefits of the young learners who use the building.

Photos of the old and new looks of the school was shared on Facebook by Gee-Concepts Stories.

Why he took it upon himself to do the painting

According to Gee-Concepts Stories that shared the story, Zachariah gave the school a new look as his own way of complaining to the government.

It was observed extra effort was put into the painting to draw characters and put writings on the wall that aid and encourage learning.

Nigerians hail the selfless man

Benjamin Zigwai Ali commented:

"Totally commendable ... Na so bible say make we dey do... Remain all of us.."

Theresa Dauda said:

"God bless you sir, The sky is your starting point and heaven is your limits."

Priscilla Musama stated:

"Very commendable... What a huge difference colours make."

Asami Tukurah reacted:

"God bless you real gud."

Governor takes action after man made public outcry about a bad road in Edo state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Edo state government had taken swift action days after man made a video that went viral in which he complained about a bad road.

On Governor Godwin Obaseki's Facebook page, it was revealed that the government has ordered the immediate arrest of the person in charge of the project after it found that he indeed did a shoddy job.

The same media also revealed that as a way to save the situation, the Edo government took over the project at Akoko-Edo local government.

