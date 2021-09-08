Nollywood actor Ogogo's daughter called Shakira recently took to social media to show off his gorgeous women

The women were spotted wearing the same ankara print with their celebrity husband as they struck a pose for the camera

As expected, Nigerians took to Shakira's comment section to shower praises on the women and the film star

Veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan's wives have shattered the narratives that women married to the same man cannot co-exist in peace.

Recent photos of both women on social media showed how happy they are with each other.

Actor Ogogo's wives rock matching outfits. Photos: @kira_taiwo

Source: Instagram

Ogogo's wives rock lovely outfits together

One of the daughters of the actor who is popularly called Ogogo shared sweet photos on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the first two photos, the Yoruba movie star and his women were spotted in matching ankara print. They looked happy together as they struck a pose for the camera.

In the other photos, Ogogo's wives wore the same ankara outfits, and by the look on their faces, there is no doubt that the women have a beautiful relationship with each other.

In the caption that accompanied the photos, Ogogo's daughter described the women as Coke and Fanta.

Check the women out below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians gush over Ogogo and his wives

bj_oluwatoyinobanla:

"Your daddy no gree make dem mummies use am gbo, rather na baba wan use dem mama gbo. Nice family."

feet_indulgence:

"Dark mummy looks like daddy's sibling. Beautiful people. E pe laye, oju yin o ni ri ibi. E jeun ninu ola, idera pelu alaafia."

directedbymob:

"Beautiful❤️"

legado_of_lagos:

"Nice one."

dollarbim:

"I love you 2 jare! Keep moving....esu o ni raye laarin yin sexy Mamas."

officialomoawori:

"My Fam."

Epic throwback

Popular veteran Nollywood actor, Dele Odule, got people talking on social media after he shared a legendary throwback photo with his colleagues.

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of a younger version of himself, Yinka Quadri and Alhaji Taiwo Hassan.

The actor also stated that he is grateful for great friends, life and gave all glory to God.

Source: Legit.ng