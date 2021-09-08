Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has preached loyalty to one partner as the hallmark of a healthy relationship

She called on couples not to think otherwise or be told something else apart from being with one soulmate

The actress further heaped praises on her husband, MC Fish who she described as her love and protector

In a world where cheating in marriage is the order of the day, ace Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has a piece of advice for couples. She is of the opinion that being committed to one partner is beautiful.

Anita Joseph Advises Couples In Relationship

Source: Instagram

Anita shared a picture of herself and her husband on her verified Instagram page with the caption:

"Being married or being committed to one person is a beautiful thing, don't let these folks tell you a lie."

She further heaped praises on her husband, Fisayo Michael.

"Ain't nothing better than having a soulmate best friend ever and protector KPICHICOM oloworimi @realmcfish Ife mi."

Fans reactions

chiomskys_homes_interiors said:

"Ain't nothing sweeter than loving living and being loved, hapu ndi ala, love is sweet...and it comes to those who believes it."

bigking002 said:

"After u don go laff our sister Tega."

dimma_joy_ said:

"Cute couple."

fancycrush8 said:

"All I see is love @realmcfish hold your wife tight boma is out and hunting I come in peace biko."

egbuonu_juliet said:

"I love yhu both".

Anita Joseph and hubby share relationship goals

The two lovebirds enjoy serving fans relationship goals on social media and the actress recently shared a video of her husband assisting her to wear her boots.

It looked like Anita was finding it hard to wear the boots properly, so her husband came to the rescue and fans couldn't get over the lovely moment.

Anita congratulates Toyin Abraham on her new movie

The Thespian and her hubby looked all glam as they attended Toyin Abraham's new movie premiere, The Ghost and Tout Too which is expected to be out in all cinemas on September 10.

The star-studded movie is expected to be hilarious when it hits the screens this Friday.

Anita Joseph lambastes Nollywood actresses from the East

Meanwhile. Legit.ng had earlier reported that Anita Joseph blasted her colleagues from the East for being too fetish and their love for dirty competitions.

She insisted that the competition is too much and advised her colleagues to move closer to God as someday their 'babalawo might die'.

"If it’s not GOD it must fail. Some Nollywood girls una hear abi. You see this Sky is too big so everybody must collect. Una Dirty competition Tomuch specially in the east. That’s some fuc*kin bullsh*it sh*it," she wrote.

