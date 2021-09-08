Big Brother star Becki Seddiki has been documenting her journey with blood cancer on social media

The reality star shared series of videos showing her day-to-day activities as she bravely battles the disease

Becki's followers have shown support for her as they take to her comment section to share encouraging words

2004 Big Brother star Becki Seddiki has opened up on her battle with a blood cancer called leukemia.

The reality star made the revelation in a series of videos on her TikTok page as she takes her followers through the journey.

Big Brother's Becki Seddiki shares her journey with leukemia. Photos: Becki Seddiki

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Becki battles leukemia

Noting that she had been having severe pain, feeling tired, and losing her hair, Becki visited the hospital and after a series of tests, it was revealed that she has leukemia.

According to her, the diagnosis reveals the reasons for the way she's been feeling.

In one of her videos, Becki stated that she had no choice but to shave off her hair after her diagnosis.

From the various hospital tests, bone marrow biopsy, injections, other forms of treatment to the food she eats, the Big Brother star has been sharing everything on her page.

In some of her videos, Becki shared how she couldn't wait to go home as she was tired of being in the hospital. Another video showed the reality star in her home and she confessed that being at home does not take away the pain she feels.

Watch a video of Becki at home:

Followers show support for Becki

smithyest85:

"Get well soon becki!! X."

annaevtsol:

"Sending power hugs to you! ❤️…. Stay strong and get well soon!"

fabbad:

"You are a strong woman."

sarahhads7:

"Darling I’m sorry to hear this, you are a lioness, you got this sending you healing thoughts and so much love ❤️"

kimberlyblackcreative:

"All my love."

funfergie:

"So sorry to hear this… Sending lots of positive vibes. You are strong…You are brave…"

jana.t77:

"You are strong woman darling, thinking of you."

pegxxxx:

"I’m sorry to read this Hunny, your strong and you will beat this, all of my love."

phivedollar:

"Get very well soon."

iylaofficial:

"Stay strong and get well soon hun inshallah."

christianguiltenane:

"Hope you’re doing okay - power through. And the new hairstyle is fierce!"

luciej89x:

"So sorry to read this Becki, stay strong."

chicken_rabbit_frog_fish:

"Get well soon beautiful brave lady."

