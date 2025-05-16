More than 200 passengers were left without a pilot for ten minutes on a Lufthansa flight from Germany to Spain, as the first officer suddenly lost consciousness while the captain was outside the cockpit

The captain and cabin crew struggled to regain access, eventually using the emergency code before diverting the flight to Madrid for urgent medical assistance

Investigators later confirmed the first officer’s incapacitation was caused by a seizure disorder linked to a neurological condition, prompting a review of flight deck safety protocols

More than 200 passengers were left without a pilot for ten minutes on a Lufthansa flight from Germany to Spain last year, investigators have revealed.

The incident occurred as the Airbus A321 approached the Spanish border, highlighting critical concerns about flight deck safety, DailyMail UK confirmed.

The flight, which departed from Frankfurt and was bound for Seville, initially proceeded without issue. However, as the journey entered its final stretch, the captain left the cockpit for a scheduled bathroom break, leaving the first officer in charge.

Just eight minutes later, the co-pilot lost consciousness, preventing the captain from re-entering the flight deck.

Emergency access used as crew struggled to respond

Efforts to regain cockpit access proved challenging. The captain attempted to unlock the security door five times using the access code, while a flight attendant tried to contact the unconscious first officer via intercom.

When neither attempt succeeded, the emergency access code was used. Fortunately, before the override timer expired, the first officer recovered enough to open the door.

Upon entering the cockpit, the captain observed his co-pilot in distress—pale, sweating, and exhibiting unusual movements. Recognising the severity of the situation, the captain immediately called for medical assistance.

Cabin crew, along with a doctor travelling as a passenger, swiftly administered first aid as the flight was diverted to Madrid, the closest available airport.

Medical condition responsible for co-pilot’s sudden incapacitation

After landing, the first officer was transported to a hospital for further evaluation. Investigators later confirmed that his incapacitation stemmed from a seizure disorder linked to an underlying neurological condition.

The Spanish aviation regulator highlighted the difficulty of detecting such health issues, explaining that symptoms would only be identifiable during medical examinations if they were actively present at the time.

Investigation sparks review of flight deck safety protocols

In response to the incident, aviation authorities have called for increased awareness of health risks among pilots.

Investigators recommended that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency inform airlines of the event while urging a reassessment of protocols governing single-pilot occupancy of the flight deck.

Full details of the occurrence were published in a final report on May 15 by Spanish investigators. When contacted by MailOnline, Lufthansa declined to comment.

Small police plane crashes during test flight

Legit.ng earlier reported that a small police plane tragically crashed into the sea near the popular beach town of Hua Hin, Thailand, killing all six individuals on board, officials reported on April 25.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m., during a test flight preparing for parachute training in the Hua Hin district, according to Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong.

According to AP, photos from the scene revealed the wreckage of what appeared to be a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter, located approximately 100 meters (330 feet) offshore from Hua Hin Airport. The plane was visibly broken into two pieces.

