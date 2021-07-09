US rapper Wale has shared that he is "extremely sick" and has decided to take a hiatus from social media until he gets better

The musician also expressed that he doesn't have the energy to take calls and check texts due to his state of health

According to reports, the superstar had been preparing to drop his highly-anticipated new studio album Folarin 2 before he fell ill

US rapper Wale is "extremely sick". The superstar took to social media to share the worrying news with his fans.

The musician said he will be taking a break from social media to focus on his health and getting better. Wale said he doesn't have the energy to check calls or texts due to his current state.

According to a report by Complex on Thursday, July 8, Wale wrote on his Instagram Stories that he had been sick since Saturday. The artist further said that he has missed a lot of calls and texts. He also showed appreciation to his friends and fans who called to check up on him.

Wale expressed that he doesn't know how long he will be away from social media because his condition is serious. He did not mention what kind of condition he has.

"As for now, management will run my socials."

The publication shared that prior to getting sick, Wale had been preparing to drop his new studio album Folarin 2. Internet users took to the outlet's comment section on social media to react to the unsettling news.

@g_snpr said:

"Nooooooo, not Wallace."

@dramatiq00 wrote:

"Prayers up."

@TheNigelDonovan commented:

"Love heals. Prayers up."

