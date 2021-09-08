Tension persists as PDP governors, NWC meet

PDP governors and the National Working Committee of the party will be meeting over some burning issues

Recall that the PDP national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, is currently facing a battle for survival

Efforts by the party to settle the crises in the party has not yielded any positive outcome and as a result

There is palpable tension among members of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of separate meetings by the PDP Governors Forum, as well as the National Working Committee in preparation for Thursday’s Executive Committee meeting.

It was gathered in Abuja, on Tuesday, that supporters of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, who filed appeals against the two Court orders barring him from performing his functions as chairman, are upbeat about the possibility of the appeal succeeding before Thursday’s NEC.

One of such persons, who pleaded anonymity in order not to incur the wrath of the judges handling the case, told The PUNCH, “We are hopeful that our appeal will succeed. Should this happen, Secondus will preside over Thursday’s NEC meeting thus putting spanners in the works of those who want him out.

However, an anti-Secondus member of the party leadership dismissed the permutation as “wishful thinking.”

The source who also pleaded anonymity for fear of retribution said, “We have passed this stage. We have an acting National Chairman in the person of Yemi Akinwonmi whose appointment has been ratified by all the relevant organs of the party and is still in charge and we cannot turn back the hand of the clock.” The PUNCH had reported that a Rivers State High Court had granted an interim injunction restraining Secondus from performing the functions of national chairman.

Not long afterwards, a Kebbi State High Court granted another injunction asking Secondus to resume his duties immediately, not soon after he resumed, a High Court in Cross River State granted another injunction barring Secondus from parading himself as national chairman.

It was equally gathered that as at Tuesday, the Senator David Mark-led committee saddled with the responsibility of among other things getting the feuding party members to withdraw cases from court has been unable to get their commitment.

Source: Legit Nigeria