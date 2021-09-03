The opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River state has suffered a major setback as three bigwigs in the party defected to the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The crisis rocking the opposition party is a never ending one as three former state chairmen of the party, believed to be responsible for the PDP winning streak from 1999 to 2015, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leadership report that the three politicians who had worked with two ex-governors in the state, are now members of the ruling party.

The defection of Cross River State governor, Senator (Prof.) Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress (APC) few months ago, has taken a huge toll on his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which now plays the opposition in the state, having been on the saddle for almost two decades.

While Ambassador Soni Abang served during Governor Donald Duke’s tenure, Ntufam Ekpo Okon and Ntufam John Achot Okon both served at different times under Governor Liyel Imoke administration.

Vanguard report indicates that the former chairmen have aligned themselves with the vision of the Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, who is the leader of the party in the state.

Speaking at a critical stakeholders meeting presided over by Governor Ayade at the Peregrino on Wednesday, September 1, Soni Abang described the governor as a good man and commended him for the initiative of bringing everybody together for the common good of the party and state.

He said:

“We have come here to talk about our displeasure. What we like and what we don’t like.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if we don’t come together we can never achieve anything together. If it is not your turn, today it doesn’t mean it cannot be your turn tomorrow."

He advised the governor to be wary of people who would want to use his exalted office to serve their personal interests, which in the long run, could throw the entire party into needless crisis.

The former party chairman, who disagreed with the view that one must have structures in place before vying for political office, gave instances of some prominent politicians who made it to the zenith of their career without initially having any politcal structure on the ground.

He said the emphasis on structures could destroy sound political foundations, and that the earlier people perish the idea of having structures before venturing into politics, the better it would be for the political development of the state.

