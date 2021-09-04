A video of BBNaija Shina Ya Eyes housemates Cross and Tega has got Nigerians talking on social media

The married housemate was spotted in her swimwear as she sat on the laps on Cross moving up and down

Some wanted to know if Tega was truly married or claimed to be, while others called her names for her action

Until she wins the money or is evicted, BBNaija Tega is doing everything she can to make Nigerians talk about her.

Meanwhile, not too many people enjoy the way she is going about it. Especially because she is married with a child.

BBNaija: Tega and Cross vibe with each other. Photos: @its_tegadominic, @crossda_boss

Tega rocks Cross in her swimsuit

In a video spotted online, Tega was dressed in her swimsuit and covered up with a see-through jacket. She sat on the laps of her fellow housemate Cross who also sat on a bed.

Tega was later spotted rocking Cross as if giving him a lap dance. Soon, Cross sat up and gave her a slow kiss on her chest.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

thirrrty8ightbaby:

"Na olosho work this one come do."

iam_bosseghosa:

"Madam enjoy because tomorrow you da go house."

udorji_t:

"That's the content the husband signed!"

i_am_cindyberry:

"She go soon carry belle for another person werey."

gidonti:

"Person wife just Dey comfortably Dey knack for National TV. Na wah…"

0bility:

"I JUST FEEL THIS GIRL IS NOT MARRIED AND I FEEL THAT WAS JUST A GAME PLAN. LIKE GO INTO TUE HOUSE CLAIM MARRIED WOMAN DO SH*T MAKE CONTROVERSIES AND MAKE YOU NAME MORE POPULAR."

emperorjeff_:

"She’s for the whole community."

Cubana Chiefpriest slams Boma

Cubana noted that it was in poor taste for Boma to sleep with a married woman then publicize it to other housemates while mocking Tega about her private parts.

Not stopping there, the self-styled celebrity barman went ahead to explain just how big of a deal it is to be intimate with a married woman.

According to him, the punishment for deliberately sleeping with a married woman is very deep. He noted that even David in the bible suffered greatly for committing the same sin.

