The organisers of Big Brother Naija show introduced a twist to the show on August 30 which shocked the housemates as well as fans

The Shine Ya Eye housemates are in their sixth week, and two Heads of House were picked after their game, with Biggie putting up the remaining housemates for eviction

Saskay in a conversation with Cross revealed that she is prepared for her eviction on Sunday even though she would love to still remain in the game

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye organisers seemed to have given in to the clamor of fans and decided to put 15 housemates on the show up for possible eviction except Jaypaul and Jackie B who are the Heads of House.

The Head of House game had a twist and for the first time, the Shine Ya Eye house has two Heads of House who are safe from Biggie's eviction.

Saskay talks about going home with Cross Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@gistspill

Source: Instagram

Saskay bares her mind

Even though the housemates have been going about their normal activities, some of them have had discussions regarding Biggie's twist.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Saskay in a conversation with Cross, said that she obviously doesn't want to leave the BBNaija house, but she is ready if she gets kicked off the show soon.

She told the young man that she would use the week to prepare herself and even try to figure out the outfit she would go home in.

Cross who has been showing interest in the model, listened to her in disbelief as he lamented about her thought process.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

mizattah:

"And your wish shall be granted to you, don't worry."

mizz_dorhkas:

"Ready to leave? Madam you are leaving already."

Officialbibaby:

"Be careful what you wish for Saskay."

essienrose:

"No, we are not ready for you to leave."

jess_cca:

"Saskay please chill, you will go next week, let’s take peace, saga and nini (power puff girls) this week."

Whitemoney reacts to Maria's eviction

BBNaija ex-housemate Maria was one of the contestants people thought would stay till the last day, so her exit from the show shocked a lot of Nigerians.

In a conversation with Liquorose and Emmanuel about the shocking eviction, Whitemoney told the dancer that he was right when he told her how the eviction might play out.

According to Whitemoney, he already disclosed that the person they least expected would stay, and the person they didn’t expect would exit the show.

Source: Legit