Big Brother Naija housemate, Saskay has proven in a video that made rounds on social media that she does not tolerate rubbish

The housemates had a jacuzzi party on Friday, August 13 and everyone of them paired up at some point except for Saskay and Liquorose who danced side by side

Cross came up behind them and in a bid to contribute to a statement Saskay made, tapped her behind

Saskay went full ballistic on the young man and revealed that she had busted someone's eye for trying the rubbish with her

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saskay has established her boundary with fellow housemate Cross.

The contestants had a jacuzzi party on Friday, August 13 where they let loose and donned pool wears.

Saskay warns Cross never to touch her behind again Photo credit: @bigbronaija

Saskay scolds Cross

Biggie provided music and it was in one of the dancing moments that Cross overstepped his boundary with Saskay.

Saskay and Liquorose were dancing side by side with cross behind them and the moment Saskay jokingly said singer, Ice Prince whom they were dancing to his music is her baby daddy, Cross tapped her lightly on her behind.

Saskay spun swiftly and went full physical as she demanded what gave Cross the audacity to touch her in that mannner.

The 21 year old disclosed on the spot that she had busted someone'e eye for doing the same thing Cross did and he should never try such with her again.

Cross maintained the goofy smile on his face as he apologised and Saskay went back to her dancing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

Boma_martyns:

"E shock am...Saskay you be babe."

Iba.tammy231:

"She Cross Check am, Learn to Respect."

Adeleke_subomi:

"He think say na Angel."

Nkem_dilimm:

"Lol, she doesn’t like cross period."

Saskay says Yousef was hitting on her

Saskay revealed that being celibate in the house is hard especially with Yousef. According to her, the body contact with Yousef was getting too much.

Saskay stated that Yousef was trying to emotionally blackmail her. She noted that the male housemate said she didn't let her know when she was moving out of his bed.

According to her, Yousef said she is making him jealous. Saskay, however, noted that she told him that they did not have a relationship and it isn't her fault that he is jealous.

