Two Sharia court judges have been reportedly sacked and two senior magistrates demoted by the Borno Judicial commission

An official of the commission said the judges were immediately removed due to improper conduct

The Sharia Court reviews cases involving Sharia law, particularly in the north and northeast regions of the country

In a bid to promote good conduct and service delivery, the Borno judicial service commission has sacked two sharia court judges.

The Punch reported that this development was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 7, and signed by an official S.K. Jidda for the Secretary of the Commission, in Maiduguri.

Jidda noted that the decision was taken after the meeting of the commission.

What is the function of Sharia court?

The Sharia court exercise appellate and supervisory jurisdiction in civil proceedings involving questions of Islamic law.

The five major goals of the Sharia are the protection of sound religious practice, life, sanity, the family, and personal and communal wealth.

The four sources of Sharia: the Quran, sunnah (authentic hadith), qiyas (analogical reasoning), and ijma (juridical consensus).

Since 2000, twelve states in northern Nigeria have added criminal law to the jurisdiction of Shari'a (Islamic law) courts.

Sharia court orders mental checks on cleric

Recall that a controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, was recently ordered by a Shariah Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano state to undergo mental and hearing checks.

Ibrahim Sarki Yola, the presiding judge, gave the order, on Thursday, September 2, following a request by Surajo Sa’ida, the prosecution counsel, after Abduljabbar's refused to answer new charges.

The controversial cleric had refused to answer four new count charges bothering on blasphemy and using offensive words on Prophet Muhammad that were levelled against him by the Kano state government.

Hisbah drags Kannywood actress to Sharia court

In a related development, the Kano state Hisbah board has locked up a Kannywood actress and social media blogger, Sadiya Haruna, for allegedly uploading sexual content on her social media handles.

The accused person, Sadiya Haruna, was initially arrested on Friday, August 20.

She was later brought before the Sharia court sitting in Sharada area of the state.

