Okene - The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) thrown into mourning following the death of an official idntified as Chukwu Odiahu.

Daily Trust reports that Odiahu who worked at the engineering department of the broadcast station in Okene, Kogi state was stoned to death on Tuesday, September 7.

According to the report, the deceased was stoned after he closed from work on Tuesday evening.

Though it is unclear who his attackers were, the staff on duty at the time of the incident have, hoever, been arrested.

The source are currently helping the police in their investigation at the Divisional Office of the Nigeria Police Force, Okene,” the source said.

A member of staff, who spleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident saying they woke up to see the corpse of their colleagues under the engineering department.

He added athat all the staff on duty have been arrested because they were prime suspects.

