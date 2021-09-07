A presidential aide says majority of President Muhammadu Buhari's appointees are from the south

The aide, Ajuri Ngelale, made the comment while reacting to the accusations of ethnic bias against the president

Ngelale said the president is always painted with an ethnic brush by people who do not see anything good in the administration

FCT, Abuja - Ajuri Ngelale, senior special assistant to the president on public affairs, says 55 percent of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees are from southern Nigeria.

Ngelale made the comment while speaking on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Tuesday, September 7.

He said no matter what the president does, some people will always paint him with an ethnic brush no matter what he does.

He added that there’s always an attempt to create an ethnic blackmail on developmental projects.

His words:

“Some of this has to do with the fact that you have a president that comes from the north, who people have tried as much as possible to paint with an ethnic brush. You’ve heard the claims that more northerners have been appointed to office in the federal government under his watch than any other part of the country and people believe that.

“But when we did the compilation of all his appointments from the time he started off till date, we found that 55% of the appointments in his administration has gone to southern Nigeria with the predominant bulk to the south-west.”

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has warned broadcast stations in the country to be wary of the kind of rhetoric they project on their platforms.

Alhaji Mohammed made the comment on Wednesday, September 1 saying the National Broadcasting Commission and other regulators should ensure that broadcast stations abide by the nation's statutory laws and ethics.

The minister also admonished political, religious leaders, and opinion moulders to stop spewing hate narratives, warning that they are capable of setting the country ablaze.

How minister rang the alarm on hate mongers earlier

Recall that the minister had earlier accused some Nigerians in the diaspora of spewing fake narratives against the Buhari administration.

Alhaji Mohammed made the statement while receiving a delegation from the Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation, United Kingdom chapter.

He said some of the Nigerians abroad have collaborators back home who help them spread their false stories about the government.

