Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi is hopeful that President Buhari’s successor would be one with a good heart

Umahi also noted that he had observed the politics of 2023 is a major distraction on the part of the president and the state governors respectively

The governor further said he is more focused on completing his projects after which he would focus on politics a year before his tenure ends

The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has expressed hope that someone with a good heart like President Muhammadu Buhari will emerge as his successor in 2023.

Nigerian Tribune reported that Umahi, however, said it is too early to play the politics of 2023 as he observed that it is a distraction on the part of the president and state governors.

Speaking with newsmen after a visit to President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, September 6, the governor also noted that members of different political parties from the southeast are working within their parties to ensure that they concede their presidential tickets to the region.

The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, said God will give Nigeria another president who has a good heart like Buhari in 2023. Photo credit: Francis Nwaze

When asked whether southeast leaders were working to get the main political parties to zone the presidency to the region, Umahi said:

“Well, for me, I’m very much interested in the completion of my projects. And I will look into politics when my tenure is remaining one year, which is from May 29 2022. And I think it is the same thing with other governors of south east and by extension, governors of APC.

“I think both the governors and Mr. President should not be distracted. But I continue to say that power rests in the hands of God. And God will also give us the next president who has good heart like President Buhari for the good of this country."

Meanwhile, Francis Nwaze, the special assistant to Ebonyi state governor on media and publicity also reported of Governor Umahi's recent visit on his social media page.

Source: Legit