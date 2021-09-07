Veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, held her birthday party and movie premiere on September 5, and the occasion was star-studded

Fast-rising Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, was also in attendance and he made sure his entrance at the event would make headlines

Brown was accompanied by two pretty ladies who dropped rose petals at his feet as he stormed the occasion in his lovely attire

Fast-rising Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, was one of the guests to grace actress Toyin Abraham’s movie premiere and he made sure his entrance was remembered.

Obviously taking a leaf from Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike’s book, Brown attended the event with his entourage.

His entourage consisted of two ladies rocking orange skirts like ‘palace maidens’ who dropped rose petals at his feet as he stepped into the venue of the occasion.

James Brown attends Toyin Abraham's event in style, followed by entourage. Photos: @wf_jamesbrown

Brown who also likes to be known as the Princess of Africa rocked the Ankara fabric which was the uniform for the event. He had his fabric sewn into a crop top and fish-tail skirt and also paired the look with a purple headgear.

Nigerians react to the trending video

Soon after Brown’s statement entrance at the movie premiere, clips of it made the rounds online and Nigerians had a lot to say about it.

Read some of their comments below:

Pharmoyin_trendhub:

“We celebrate rubbish in this Country...who is he to be making such entrance when his not a king or something, well all Na Content for IG.”

Tochukwuchife:

“What in God's name is This upcoming Nigerians youths are up 2.”

Abujaokstore:

“It is surprising how men want to be women now. Am not understanding.”

Myfingerfoodsng:

“This is rubbish very soon now most young guys will delve into this.”

Toyin Abraham makes grand entrance at premiere with a horse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham got Nigerians talking about her husband after a video of them hit the internet.

The video showed the actress' husband Kolawole Ajeyemi helping her to get to the red carpet at her movie premiere.

Toyin was donned in a glittering purple dress and surrounded by many as she made her entrance into the star-studded event on a horse.

