The ongoing season six of Big Brother Naija, as expected, has produced plenty of talking points and reactions among Nigerian youths.

Many criticise the actions of the housemates and pitch them against one another as they pick their favourites.

Actor, Yul Edochie, is of the opinion that housemates in the BBNaija house are adults and their job in the house is to provide content, so they should be allowed to do their thing.

The actor who is of the opinion that the BBNaija housemates are adults posted on his verified Instagram page that, we can't put adults in a house and expect nothing short of content. So the contents shouldn't choke as they serve them.

According to him,

"You put adults inside a house so dem go give una content. Dem don give una content, una dey complain. Wetin una want? Abi the content don choke una???"

"Free dem abeg!"

Reaction from fans:

okekemosheh: "Echoke content"

nuelaagu: "Odogwu no be that kin content we want"

josiahnancy2291: "I tell bro... Keep laughing the content really"

jerrymonteeofficial: "Abuse of content"

Source: Legit.ng