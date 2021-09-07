Governor Dave Umahi has attributed the obedience of those observing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), sit-at-home order to fear

Umahi made this disclosure after the meeting he had with President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, September 6, at the presidential villa in Abuja

The Ebonyi state governor also noted that the recent trend of the group was a grave threat to the economic activities of the region

The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has said that those observing the sit-at-home directive of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South East despite its suspension were doing so out of fear.

The Sun reported that Umahi warned that the latest trend was a grave threat to the economy of the region.

The governor stated this while briefing journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, September 6, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Southeast Governor reveals why IPOB’s sit-at-home is succeeding in Southeast. Photo credit: Francis Nwaze

Source: Facebook

“I think is not more or less complying to the directive of IPOB or no IPOB, suspended or not suspended, it is a question of fear. You know, the easiest thing to do is to carry weapon and kill somebody, and that’s what happened in the past. And that’s why some people in South East are afraid of coming out. Even if you go now to the streets and say that you hold AK-47, you will see that everybody will desert the streets. So, it’s not a question of compliance. It’s a question of fear.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Francis Nwaze, the special assistant to Ebonyi state governor on media and publicity also reported on his social media page that Umahi noted that there was need for improved security in the South East to allow movement of people, especially for trade and commerce purpose.

He added that the leaders of the zone in collaboration with Ohanaeze Ndigbo were working together on how to address grievances of youths in the region against marginalization with a view to presenting it to the president.

God Will Give Us Another President Who Has Good Heart Like Buhari in 2023, Governor Dave Umahi Says

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has expressed hope that someone with a good heart like President Muhammadu Buhari will emerge as his successor in 2023.

Nigerian Tribune reported that Umahi, however, said it is too early to play the politics of 2023 as he observed that it is a distraction on the part of the president and state governors.

Speaking with newsmen after a visit to President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, September 6, the governor also noted that members of different political parties from the southeast are working within their parties to ensure that they concede their presidential tickets to the region.

Source: Legit