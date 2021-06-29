No fewer than 18 judges who were recently elevated to the Court of Appeal were inaugurated at a ceremony in Abuja

Justice Adebukola Banjoko was among the judges whose elevation to the Court of Appeal has been approved

Banjoko was responsible for sentencing and convicting former governor, Joshua Dariye of Plateau state and Jolly Nyame of Taraba state

Abuja - The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad on Monday, June 28, swore in Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to the office of Justice of the Court of Appeal.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Justice Banjoko sentenced former Taraba state governor, Jolly Nyame to 14 years on corruption charges without an option of a fine.

She also convicted Joshua Dariye, the former governor of Plateau state, and sentenced him to 14 years in prison, Sun News added.

The full list of new justices indicates that 11 of the 18 judges are from the northern region while the remaining seven are from the southern region.

Drama as Christian judge takes oath in Allah’s name

Earlier, there was a mild drama at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday, June 27, while Chief Justice of Nigeria was swearing in new judges.

One of the new appointees, Justice Olasunbo Goodluck, who happens to be a Christian, took her oath in the name of Allah but was immediately corrected by the CJN.

Kano appoints new Sharia court judges

Meanwhile, by the approval of Justice Nura Sagir, the chief judge of Kano, 34 additional Sharia court judges were appointed in the state on Thursday, June 24.

The development was disclosed by the spokesman of the state's judiciary, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, on Thursday.

Jibo-Ibrahim in a statement noted that the approval of the appointments was based on the performances of the judges in an aptitude test as well as an interview conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

