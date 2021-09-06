The National Assembly has been asked to intervene and stop attempts by some state governors to enact anti-open grazing laws

According to the association, the law would undermine the relative peace and stability currently enjoyed in the local communities

Going further, Miyetti Allah says anti-open grazing law would destroy livestock production and send millions of people into poverty

The Miyetti Allah association has sent an important message to Nigeria's National Assembly. The message is simple - Stop southern state governors from signing anti-open grazing into law.

According to the association, the law will worsen cattle rustling and undermine stability and also hamper the ability of pastoralists to function effectively, Punch Newspaper reports.

Miyetti Allah asks National Assembly to stop state governors from from enacting anti-open grazing law.

The Cable reports that this was disclosed by Saleh Alhassan, national secretary of the association, spoke on Monday, September 6.

Going further, he claimed that the anti-open grazing law would destroy livestock production and send millions of people that depend on the livestock value chain into poverty.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Miyetti Allah has raised a serious allegation against Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state. According to the group, the outspoken governor is a bandit.

The group disclosed this through its national secretary, Saleh Alhassan. Going further, Alhassan accused the governor of fighting the Fulani ethnic group.

We will not recognise anti-grazing law - Miyetti Allah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that despite not having political powers, the Miyetti Allah group has boldly declared that it would not recognise the open grazing ban initiated by southern governors.

This was declared as the September 1 deadline set aside by the governors for the banning of open grazing nears. According to the herders' group, the ban on open grazing is not only wrong but satanic.

It said:

“We don’t recognise anti-grazing law. Nobody can do anti-grazing policy in Nigeria where we are constitutionally guaranteed the right of movement and occupation."

Delta state to ban open grazing

Legit.ng also reported that Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, spokesman of Delta governor, on Tuesday, July 13 said that the Okowa-led administration had begun work toward enacting a law to prohibit open grazing in the state.

