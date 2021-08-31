Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has been described as a bandit by the Fulani herders' group, Miyetti Allah

The group also vowed that if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission did not arrest the governors, its vigilante will do so

The group made this known while reacting to southern governors' ban on open grazing - a policy that is set to become active

The Miyetti Allah has raised a serious allegation against Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state. According to the group, the outspoken governor is a bandit.

The group disclosed this through its national secretary, Saleh Alhassan, when he spoke with Leadership Newspaper.

Going further, Alhassan accused the governor of fighting the Fulani ethnic group.

He said:

“If you are looking for a real bandit, it is Governor Ortom (of Benue state). He is the real bandit."

Also, Alhassan accused the governor of stealing Benue state's money. He declared that if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission failed to arrest the governor, Miyetti Allah's vigilante will do so.

He added:

"And we are waiting for him. Immediately he leaves power, if EFCC does not arrest him, our vigilante will arrest him."

We will not recognise anti-grazing law - Miyetti Allah

