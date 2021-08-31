Southern governors and lawmakers should jettison the thought that the anti-grazing policy will be recognised, Miyetti Allah says

According to the group, it would not recognise the policy because it is satanic and against their rights

Going further, the group said new developments like ranches and grazing reserves have overtaken the decision of the governors

Abuja, Nigeria - Despite not having political powers, the Miyetti Allah group has boldly declared that it would not recognise the open grazing ban initiated by southern governors.

This was declared as the September 1 deadline set aside by the governors for the banning of open grazing draws closer.

According to the herders' group, the ban on open grazing is not only wrong but satanic.

Miyetti Allah says anti-grazing policy by southern governors is satanic. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

This was disclosed by the national secretary of the Miyetti Allah Kauta Saleh Alhassan when he spoke with Leadership Newspaper.

The Miyetti Allah official said:

“We don’t recognise anti-grazing law. Nobody can do anti-grazing policy in Nigeria where we are constitutionally guaranteed the right of movement and occupation."

Going further, the group said events have overtaken the policy, hence, it should be disregarded.

Alhassan said of the anti-open grazing policy:

“That thing is Satanic.That kind of policy is Satanic. Anything of Satan cannot prevail over light. They will fail.”

Delta state moves to enact law against open grazing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, spokesman of Delta governor, on Tuesday, July 13, said that the Okowa-led administration had begun work toward enacting a law to prohibit open grazing in the state.

According to Ifeajika, who was on a Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) live television programme monitored by Legit.ng, Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing, and Marketing Regulation Bill, 2021 is already before the House of Assembly.

Ogun state House of Assembly already on track

In a related development, the Ogun state House of Assembly has passed Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Bill, 2020, recommending three years jail terms for offenders without any option.

Violators of the law will also forfeit their herds of cattle or livestock to the state government.

