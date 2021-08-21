The records have been set straight as to why Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi moved to the PDP in 2014 before the 2015 elections

A political associate of Amaechi and respected APC chieftain in Rivers state, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has given clarifications on the issue

Eze said Amaechi who is the current minister of transportation and former governor of Rivers state was chased out of the PDP

Port Harcourt - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has said that former Rivers state governor and current minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, did not join the party with the aim of sacking former president Goodluck Jonathan from office.

Eze made the clarification in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Friday, August 21, adding that said Amaechi was forced out of his former party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by powerful forces.

Rotimi Amaechi's reason for joining the PDP in 2014 has been revealed by one of his associates. Photo credit: Nur Photo/Nur Photo

Source: Getty Images

The APC chieftain was reacting to a statement credited to the PDP chairman in Rivers state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, who recently said the minister would soon return to the party.

Akawor had reportedly told some PDP members at a gathering that Amaechi had gone to the APC to remove Jonathan and would soon return to the party having concluded his assignment in the ruling party.

Part of the statement read:

“For the avoidance of doubt and in straightening the records, Rotimi Amaechi has nothing to do with the ouster of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as the president of Nigeria but was forced out of the PDP by those he described as party hawks and jobbers who felt Amaechi was a threat to their undemocratic antecedents.

“Let me state that the obvious desperation of the PDP leadership to completely destroy Amaechi led to his departure, alongside five other PDP governors, to form the New PDP, with five of them later joining the mega opposition political party, APC.”

Meanwhile, a group, Rescue Nigeria Economy Project on Tuesday, August 17, said Amaechi has all the qualities needed to govern Nigeria.

The group made the statement signed by its executive secretary, Dennis Alamu-George recently.

He said Amaechi has demonstrated leadership capacity right from a very young age which has seen him occupy key political positions in the country.

In a related development, the Rivers state chapter of the APC has accused Senator Magnus Abe of plotting to undermine its stability.

APC spokesman in the state, Ogbonna Nwuke, made the allegation in a statement on Wednesday, August 11.

Nwuke, a loyalist of Amaechi, alleged that there was a plot to assign some judges who had been used in the past to destabilise the party.

Source: Legit