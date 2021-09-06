An APC chieftain, Senator Alex Kadiri has solicited support for the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum as presidential candidate come 2023

Senator Alex Kadiri, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called out prospective aspirants from the north central zone to carpet the thought of succeeding president Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Vanguard reported that the former lawmaker said there is nobody worthy from the zone that is fit for the exalted office other than the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum.

Kadiri, who represented Kogi East from 199 through 2003 at the national assembly made this disclosure while speaking with some selected team of reporters on Sunday, September 5, in Abuja.

According to him, the ruling party will be doing itself a world of good by having Rotimi Amaechi and Babagana Zulum to run on a joint ticket in 2023.

He said:

“There is nobody of substance who has the capacity to be President from North Central in 2023."

He added that the zone should focus on securing the National Chairmanship of the APC instead of channeling its energy in seeking for the presidency in 2023, The Punch also reported.

Justifying his call for a President of Southern extraction, the former lawmaker said other geo-political zones have had their share of plum offices since the return to democracy in 1999.

“Whether you like it or not, Rotimi Amaechi still stands as a viable person. He has the experience, and good health. Anybody we are considering today as President must be healthy. If Amaechi and Zulum can put their acts together, this country can move forward.”

Moving forward, the Senator also criticized Governor Yahaya Bello for “doing nothing since his administration came on board a few years ago.”

He added:

“There are no development efforts going on in any of the senatorial districts in Kogi state including his (governor) own. He tried rushing one bridge in his home town and after two weeks, the bridge collapsed. Nothing is going on in Kogi East and there is no federal presence apart from the Federal Polytechnic, Idah which has been there for years."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has insisted that he was misrepresented in a recent interview he granted a national newspaper.

The report indicates that the honourable minister was quoted to have said that people are still stealing money from the government purse - but, the stealing is now being done quietly and silently.

The statement from the minister generated controversies, given the fact that the Muhammadu Buhari administration came to power on the mantra of change.

In fact, the administration boldly promised to eradicate corruption from Nigeria.

